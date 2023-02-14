Upper Michigan Today celebrates Valentine’s Day

UMT episode 226
Upper Michigan Today celebrates Valentine's Day.
Upper Michigan Today celebrates Valentine's Day.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Valentine’s Day and Upper Michigan Today puts its love on display!

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are joined by their partners, Kyle Johnson and Peterson Fontana for a love quiz, moderated by TV6′s Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio.

But first, Valentine’s Day-themed stories of the day.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

