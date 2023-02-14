Upper Michigan Today celebrates Valentine's Day.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Valentine’s Day and Upper Michigan Today puts its love on display!

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon are joined by their partners, Kyle Johnson and Peterson Fontana for a love quiz, moderated by TV6′s Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio.

But first, Valentine’s Day-themed stories of the day.

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today.

