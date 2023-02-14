UPHS gives important tips on maintaining a healthy heart

David Cable, MD, Cardiovascular Surgery brings awareness to American Heart Month
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death for both men and women in the U.S. but it’s preventable.

In honor of February being American Heart Month, Dr. David Cable, MD, Cardiovascular Surgery, joins Elizabeth and Pavlina in the studio to discuss steps people can take to help maintain a healthy heart, and what actions people can take during heart month.

To take the free heart health assessment click here.

