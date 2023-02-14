UP State Bank helps UP small business owner land grant funding

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula State Bank, a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBI), has helped award the FHLBI’s Elevate Grant Program to small business owner Joe Gougeon.

Elevate is a small business grant program that assists the growth and development of small businesses, their workforce, and the communities where they are located. To apply, business owners must partner with a member bank such as Upper Peninsula State Bank.

The bank assisted in the process of helping Gougeon apply for and receive the funds. Gougeon received a $20,000 grant to be used for his business Timely Tree Service LLC, a small-scale residential tree care company specializing in trimming and removals by rope access technique.

The Elevate funds will be used to purchase a single axle dump truck and outfit it with necessary components.

“I was thrilled to partner with Upper Peninsula State Bank as an FHLBI member who could help make this possible for me,” Gougeon said. “These funds towards my business expenditures will be incredibly helpful in improving and expanding operations.”

President and CEO of Upper Peninsula State Bank, David Williams, commented on the FHLBI Elevate Grant Program. “As a member of the FHLBank, we are very pleased to leverage these opportunities to strengthen relationships and improve our communities. It’s good for the Upper Peninsula, and that’s our sole focus.”

For more information on the FHLBI Elevate Grant program, you can visit www.fhlbi.com.

