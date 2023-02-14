UP airport, travel agency weigh in on last minute spring break plans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring break is typically a time of the year when college and high school students and families take a break from the cold weather and travel to a warmer climate.

This year’s spring break is turning out to be one of the busiest traveling times ever. Holiday Travel Vacations Owner Laura Chapman in Marquette said booking a flight right now is going to be hard.

“I have never seen spring break as full as it is this year; most of the flights and most of the resorts are sold out,” said Chapman. “So, it’s not impossible but it is going to be very expensive to find anything for spring break at this time.”

Chapman also said everything is getting booked fast because there are no covid testing requirements for arriving and returning. Chapman also said that the most popular destinations are tropical places.

“Our most popular is Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida. So, beachy areas,” said Chapman.

Over at Sawyer International Airport, where the flight schedule has been cut back this winter, Assistant Manager Megan Murry stated that she’s seen an increase in both driving and flying travelers.

“We are seeing an increase of both, we definitely see the rental cars are booking up very quickly as well as the flights,” said Murry. “We have full fights right now arriving and departing so both are actually very full.”

Murry also went on to say that the airport continues to see a rebound of people traveling internationally and domestically.

“In 2020 we had some of our lowest numbers to record and right now we are getting back to where we used to be,” said Murry. “It will take a few more years but people are definitely traveling a lot more.”

Both Holiday Travel Vacations and Sawyer International Airport expressed that if you’re trying to travel on a budget, booking flights early is key.

