Steam Seekers to launch at Barrel + Beam

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sauna rental and retail company will be launching at Barrel + Beam on Saturday.

This Saturday you’ll have the opportunity to test a portable sauna at Barrel + Beam. Jacob Peraino, Steam Seekers owner, said he’s been working towards this for about six months. He and his wife live in a duplex, so naturally their landlord said they couldn’t build a sauna, so they figured out a way to bend the rules.

You’ll be able to test the sauna’s yourself at Barrel + Beam.

“We’re going to have three to four saunas set up for people to come check out, use for about 45-minute sessions,” said Peraino. “If someone doesn’t want to sauna, they can always just check them out and grab a drink and some food.”

Steam Seekers launch party will be this Saturday at Barrel + Beam from 5 – 10 p.m. To sign up for a sauna session and to see the Steam Seeker website, click here.

