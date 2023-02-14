Spring rain through Wednesday morning, winter chill and snow by afternoon

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Central Plains-based system spins up moderate and occasionally heavy rain towards Upper Michigan, spreading over the region late evening. Rain changes over to lake effect snow Wednesday afternoon following the system’s exit towards the Eastern Great Lakes region. The stiff northerly wind quickly ushers in colder air, resulting in Wednesday afternoon temps to dip below freezing.

A secondary system from the Southern Plains moves northeastward to bring another round of snow to the U.P. Thursday, with subsequent lake effect snow through early Friday.

High pressure builds late Friday, carrying over milder winter air, sunny breaks and light (minimized snow chances) to the region over the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain, occasionally heavy, plus a stray thunderstorm; southeast winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow west and mixed rain/snow east, then transitioning to all snow in the afternoon; windy and getting cold in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s AM ... 10s Late PM

Thursday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered light to moderate snow; windy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; gradual clearing; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Scattered clouds with a chance of flurries/light snow early; windy but mild

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers moving in towards evening; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy early then mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered snow; blustery

>Highs: 20

