Rapid River Public Schools board addresses concerns over novel read in class

The novel “American God” is primarily about assimilating into American culture. However, in the fantasy novel is a three-page graphic sex scene that parents objected to.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Parents in the Rapid River School District voiced their displeasure over a novel read in school during a school board meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Jay Kulbertis confirmed the school purchased the novel “American God” for a senior English class this semester.

The novel is primarily about assimilating into American culture and mythology. However, in the fantasy novel is a three-page graphic sex scene that parents objected to. During the meeting, parents and some school board members said they disagreed with the teacher’s decision to purchase the book.

The teacher who assigned the novel was in attendance and spoke about the important conversations the book started about American culture, but she added there was no malicious intent in assigning it. One parent said he was confused and frustrated about how this book “slipped through the cracks and made it to our kids.”

Kulbertis said the book has been removed from the classroom and adds a new school policy for screening literature and textbooks will be created.

“Our current policy had a format to follow,” Kulbertis said. “It was not followed. We will revisit that with our policy committee so that we have safeguards and checklists in place before things get ordered. We want to make sure that those types of safeguards, so we are not bumping into this again.”

The superintendent said a new policy is expected to be voted on at the next regular board meeting after the policy committee meets. He encourages parents to attend board meetings and to stay active in education decisions.

