Powell Township schools hold first Senior Tea since Covid-19

While the older students acted as servers, the younger students provided the special guests with entertainment... singing songs and putting on skits.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Powell Township Schools hosted their tenured Senior Tea event for the first time since Covid-19 Tuesday.

Senior citizens of Powell Township gathered to be served tea and lunch by 7th and 8th grade students for Valentine’s Day.

While the older students acted as servers, the younger students provided the special guests with entertainment - singing songs and putting on skits. Powell school superintendent and principal says they were excited to be able to share this event with the community again this year.

“The goal is to bring our community together,” said Michelle Gill, Powell township school principal and superintendent. “To bring our senior citizens back into our thriving school and let them receive some of our energy.”

Powell student Gracie Yeiter said meeting people was her favorite part.

Those involved say they hope the Senior Tea tradition will be able to carry on for many more years to come.

