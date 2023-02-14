Police: Shots fired at MSU

(MGN)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Shots have been fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus of Michigan State University, according to MSU Police and Public Safety.

Police are active on the scene. All residents are asked to secure-in-place immediately and initiate Run, Hide, Fight protocol.

Runs means evacuate away from danger if possible. Hide means secure-in-place. Fight means protect yourself if there is no other option.

The Rapid River School Board meeting
Rapid River Public Schools board addresses concerns over novel read in class
No injuries reported in Escanaba house fire
Michigan students could receive free meals thanks to budget proposal
CopperDog 150 organizers award CLK Schools student Trista Berryman as Featured Artist program winner