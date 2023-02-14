Police: Shots fired at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Shots have been fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus of Michigan State University, according to MSU Police and Public Safety.

Police are active on the scene. All residents are asked to secure-in-place immediately and initiate Run, Hide, Fight protocol.

Runs means evacuate away from danger if possible. Hide means secure-in-place. Fight means protect yourself if there is no other option.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.