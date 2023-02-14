Pleasant Valentine’s Day then rain this evening

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another unseasonably warm day is ahead with clouds increasing ahead of our next system. Rain moves in early this evening with this system and becomes widespread tonight. If you have late dinner plans pack an umbrella. This system passes tomorrow morning with lingering scattered showers. A secondary cold front moves through tomorrow with a transition to wet snow during the day. Then, conditions become windy with gusts of 35-40mph and temperatures decreasing during the day. Colder air will follow at the end of the week.

Today: Morning sunshine followed by a cloudy afternoon. Then, evening rain

>Highs: Mid 40s, low 50s south

Wednesday: Morning scattered showers then wet snow and windy

>Highs: Upper 30s

Thursday: Light scattered snow showers and colder

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers in the north

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with evening snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid 30

Monday: Scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Cruise line adds new port in Escanaba

Latest News

Seasonably warm towards Valentine’s Day - but rain showers moving in too
Gusty south winds stir in the warmth Tuesday, but also rain spreading over the U.P. in the...
Seasonably warm towards Valentine’s Day - but rain showers moving in too
rain
Warm through tomorrow then a system brings rain
Mild start to the week with snow and rain mid week
Mild start to the week with snow and rain mid week