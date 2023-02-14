Negaunee Public Library Hosts the Valentine’s Tea and Book Sale

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public Library has reintroduced the annual Valentine’s Tea and Book Sale.

The library’s director says what started out as a social event to get people into the library has since changed into a popular annual event. The past success of the event has allowed them to buy things they wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.

After Covid-19 prevented the event for the last couple of years, the library director is pleased to bring attention back to the library.

“Book sales are by donations, and it helps raise money for the library to buy things that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford,” said Jessica Holman, director of the Negaunee Public Library.

Library workers say they are so excited to be able to host this event and to have the community gathering again.

