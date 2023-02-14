MTU and NMU discuss security measures in the wake of Michigan State University shootings

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In the wake of the shootings that resulted in three student deaths at Michigan State University (MSU) Monday night, both Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Tech University (MTU) are reacting to the tragedy.

NMU Chief Marketing Officer Derek Hall says it is especially troubling, due to the university’s connection to MSU.

“Our students have friends there, our faculty have colleagues there,” said Hall. “We all have connections to Michigan State in some way. Our president sent out a message this morning expressing his feelings and sharing information with our community.”

MTU President Rick Koubek shared a similar message this afternoon, encouraging students to seek out social and emotional support if troubled. This includes methods such as counseling.

Both universities utilize a messaging system that connects directly to students’ cell phones, alerting them of similar situations.

“Our first thing is a text-alert system,” continued Hall. “Informing people of a situation and giving instructions, exactly what happened last night at Michigan State. We have all of those systems.”

Both universities also have dedicated police departments on campus.

According to MTU Dept. of Public Safety and Police Services Chief Brian Cadwell, the university police also train staff on campus to deal with these kinds of situations. Officers also undergo consistent active shooter training.

“Each year, all the local police agencies train together on active shooter response,” said Cadwell. “Because if something happens in the area, at Houghton High School, Hancock High School, or Michigan Tech, all available resources are brought to that point, so we train together so we’re acting from the same set of directions.”

Cadwell also encourages people to open their minds to the possibility of this happening to them and prepare accordingly.

“As unpleasant as it is to think your way through a situation where an active shooter might be present, we need to do that,” added Cadwell. “We need to be mentally prepared to face that situation. Contact our department of public safety. We will provide on-demand training for anyone who wants it.”

NMU encourages students and staff to look at their safety guidelines and protocols on their website.

MTU encourages the same for their own students, which can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.