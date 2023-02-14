Mather Playground reaches financial goal

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mather Playground in Munising will finally be receiving an upgrade. A fundraising effort has reached its $150,000 goal.

Munising Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Cori-Ann Cearley said the bureau donated the final $17,000 needed for the project.

“We saw on the fundraising page that $17,000 was still needed to lock in the plans to get construction started for this summer,” Cearley said. “And we decided what better way to benefit our community through tourism than to help the kids.”

Cearley said she’s excited for the opportunities this playground will bring.

“I’m hoping there will be more lines of visibility, I’m hoping the playground lasts another 20 to 30 years, I’m hoping that it’ll be safer for the children,” Cearley said. “And I’m also hoping that we will increase our accessibility for people with special needs.”

Munising Public Schools Middle and High School Principal Nicole Lasak said this donation was pivotal for the upgrade.

“It’s extremely important, it’s life changing for our community, it really is,” Lasak said. “In the summer, I didn’t know if we were going to get this done, $150,000 is a lot to ask from your community, and to have the Visitors Bureau think that this is important to give a total of $27,000 is absolutely amazing.”

Lasak said people can still donate towards the playground.

“We going to continue to press for donations, the more money we get the better we can build,” Lasak said. “There’s been some push even from our music program to add some sensory materials into the playground for preschool, and our teachers have some great ideas.”

Lasak also said with construction beginning at the end of this school year, she hopes to have the playground ready by next school year.

Click here to donate to the Mather Playground.

Click here for our initial coverage of the playground.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.