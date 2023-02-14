Mather Playground reaches financial goal

The upgrade will make the playground safer and more inclusive for children.
The upgrade will make the playground safer and more inclusive for children.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mather Playground in Munising will finally be receiving an upgrade. A fundraising effort has reached its $150,000 goal.

Munising Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Cori-Ann Cearley said the bureau donated the final $17,000 needed for the project.

“We saw on the fundraising page that $17,000 was still needed to lock in the plans to get construction started for this summer,” Cearley said. “And we decided what better way to benefit our community through tourism than to help the kids.”

Cearley said she’s excited for the opportunities this playground will bring.

“I’m hoping there will be more lines of visibility, I’m hoping the playground lasts another 20 to 30 years, I’m hoping that it’ll be safer for the children,” Cearley said. “And I’m also hoping that we will increase our accessibility for people with special needs.”

Munising Public Schools Middle and High School Principal Nicole Lasak said this donation was pivotal for the upgrade.

“It’s extremely important, it’s life changing for our community, it really is,” Lasak said. “In the summer, I didn’t know if we were going to get this done, $150,000 is a lot to ask from your community, and to have the Visitors Bureau think that this is important to give a total of $27,000 is absolutely amazing.”

Lasak said people can still donate towards the playground.

“We going to continue to press for donations, the more money we get the better we can build,” Lasak said. “There’s been some push even from our music program to add some sensory materials into the playground for preschool, and our teachers have some great ideas.”

Lasak also said with construction beginning at the end of this school year, she hopes to have the playground ready by next school year.

Click here to donate to the Mather Playground.

Click here for our initial coverage of the playground.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance

Latest News

Alexandria Verner, Junior, Clawson & Brian Fraser, Sophomore, Grosse Pointe
3 students killed in MSU shooting identified
Sauna rental and retail company to launch at Barrel + Beam.
Steam Seekers to launch at Barrel + Beam
Ishpeming Public Schools
Ishpeming Public Schools receives grant for school resource officer
While the older students acted as servers, the younger students provided the special guests...
Powell Township schools hold first Senior Tea since Covid-19
The Negaunee Public Library reintroduced the annual Valentine's Tea and Book Sale.
Negaunee Public Library Hosts the Valentine’s Tea and Book Sale