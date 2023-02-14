Ishpeming Public Schools receives grant for school resource officer

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school is expecting a new resource officer next year.

The State of Michigan and Michigan State Police awarded Ishpeming Public Schools (IPS) and the City of Ishpeming with a grant for a school resource officer. The grant will fund the officer for three full years. The officer will work at the school full-time during the school year and during summer school and athletic events.

ISP’s superintendent, Carrie Meyer, says the process has strengthened the district’s relationship with the City of Ishpeming.

“We have an officer that is in and out of our building,” said Meyer. “Now that is going to be taken to the next level where that officer is going to be more visible all hours of the day and in the evenings. We are very fortunate that we have that type of relationship with the city, and we look forward to building a stronger partnership.”

Ishpeming Police Department’s Chief of Police, Chad Radabaugh, says this fulfills a longtime goal.

“This program is something that we’ve always wanted to do,” said Radabaugh. “We’ve always wanted a school resource officer, but unfortunately haven’t had the funding in the city or the opportunities to take place. It’s a good opportunity for an officer with experience. [The officer will] take his experience from the streets into the schools, get to know the kids a little bit more, and just be able to learn and work with the community.”

ISP and the City of Ishpeming are working to ensure the officer has completed all necessary training by July.

