Invent@NMU, NMU College of Business teams up to host Mini Pitch event

(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Invent@NMU is partnering with Northern Michigan University’s (NMU) College of Business to host the Mini Pitch for the second year in a row.

The Mini Pitch is a “Shark Tank” style competition for Northern Michigan University students to present their business ideas or projects to a panel of judges for a chance to win four cash prizes valued at $500.

The Mini Pitch is also part of NMU’s New Business Venture Competition. The event will be a fast-paced and informal style presentation to a group of judges. Innovate Marquette SmartZone Director of Entrepreneurial Services and Outreach David Kronberg said they got the inspiration to do this event last year.

“Last year we started a conversation with the college of business, Innovate Marquette smart zone is very intrigued by the college of businesses’ successful big pitch event,” said Kronberg. “We wanted to know how we could contribute to that, and we had some really cool conversations, and the outcome was the mini-pitch event.”

The Mini Pitch event is accepting applications until February 24.

The Mini Pitch takes place on March 16 at 7 p.m. at Forest Roberts Theatre on campus. For the application form click here.

