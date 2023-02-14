Gov Whitmer: ‘We must act, and we will’ following MSU deadly shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - After three students were killed and five others injured in the Michigan State University shooting Monday night, eyes turn to Lansing as the gun reform debate is renewed once again.

“Looking back at a year marked with shootings at grocery stores, parades and so many other ordinary everyday situations, we cannot keep living like this,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-MI.

Gov. Whitmer has pushed for gun reform in Michigan and with the state House and Senate now under Democratic control, changes may be coming.

“The truth is, words are not good enough. We must act and we will. Today, let’s hold the MSU and East Lansing communities close,” Whitmer said.

Republican 108th State House District Representative Dave Prestin said no conversation is off the table and the number one concern is keeping kids safe. In the coming days, Prestin said he wants all facts of the MSU shooting to be evaluated before a decision is made.

The Republican added, the shooter had a gun conviction in 2019. The charge was originally a felony but was pleaded out to a lesser charge.

“I am wondering, were the laws that are on the books followed as it relates to gun violence as it stands right now? Did criminal justice reform exacerbate this problem,” asked Prestin.

Prestin said every situation is unique and needs to be looked at objectively.

“We need to let the full investigation occur so that we know everything that happened with this, and then do a full analysis,” Prestin said.

Prestin said he is optimistic about creating plans to keep kids safe, while also protecting the second amendment.

He added that personal, open conversation is how change can be achieved.

