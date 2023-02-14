Gov. Whitmer statement on MSU shooting

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan, issued the following statement early Tuesday morning on the deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

“Our Spartan community and Michiganders across the state are devastated.

“MSU’s campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them.

“It doesn’t have to be this way.

“Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy—elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed.

“This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.

“I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the medical professionals who are working to save lives.

“Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer. We will mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those fighting for their lives in the hospital.”

