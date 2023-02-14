CopperDog 150 organizers award CLK Schools student Trista Berryman as Featured Artist program winner

By Colin Jackson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the CopperDog 150 board of directors awarded a certificate and gifts to the winner of their Featured Artist program on Monday.

The program calls on Houghton and Keweenaw County high school students to submit a CopperDog-themed poster. A winner is then selected by the board.

This year’s winner is a sophomore at Calumet High School named Trista Berryman.

A student with an interest in art, writing and marine biology, Berryman says she was encouraged to give the contest a shot by friends and family.

“I’ve always just really liked art, drawing, painting and that sort of thing,” said Berryman. “I just wanted to tune in to that side of me more because I haven’t in a while, and so I thought the contest would be a good means of expressing myself. I kept getting down on myself during the process of creating it, but then my family and friends were like ‘No, you’d do great.’”

Her work, Racing on Orange Gold, is part of the race’s official advertising, and even merchandise such as stickers.

She said her work was inspired by other artwork she has seen by other artists in the area.

Berryman also says she deliberately painted it at night to show off additional, copper-inspired details.

“I just thought that nighttime would be a really nice time of day to make the artwork,” continued Berryman. “Because then I could kind of do fun things with the stars and add a bunch of those. And actually, if you look at the piece, there are little, tiny orange stars in some places and the little minty ones.”

Berryman will also receive a pass to the very heart of the action when the CopperDog 150 kicks off on Mar. 3.

“I’ll actually be at the starting line during the race,” she said. “I’ll get to see all of the up-and-close action and all the dogs, which is kind of cool because I’ve never actually seen the race all too much as a kid, but I’ve always wanted to.”

To see Berryman’s work and additional information about the CopperDog, check out its official site by clicking here.

