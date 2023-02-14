CCISD Career & Technical Education Center begins annual recruitment week tours for high school sophomores

The Copper Country ISD Career and Tech Educational Center is holding its annual recruitment week for sophomores in nine of the high schools within its district, showing them potential classes then can take in their junior year.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Through Thursday in Hancock, the Copper Country Intermediate School District (CCSID)’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center is holding its annual recruitment week. Sophomores in nine high schools within its district are participating.

This is to help students get a glimpse of CTE classes they could sign up for during their junior year.

This includes off-site classes such as cybersecurity at Michigan Tech University and graphics design at Finlandia University.

And starting this year, getting to them will be even easier.

“New this year,” said CCISD Automotive Technology Instructor David Narhi. “The Career Tech Center is offering transportation to students who may not have personal transportation.”

Each day, students will receive a daylong tour of the CCSID’s programs. On Monday, Houghton and Chassell students undertook the tour.

These programs include teacher education, welding, auto tech and a health care class with instructor Amanda Hermanson.

“We have 20 minutes with each group, so my goal is to do hands-on activities to keep them interested,” said Hermanson. “I give them a run-down of the certifications they can potentially earn in class, and then we show them a little CPR and some vital signs, what you do with a stethoscope and a pulse oximeter.”

Hermanson is assisted in this task by health career students such as Emily Kilpela, who took the tour last year, and says it assisted with her decision.

“Last year I took anatomy class, and that was really interesting to me,” said Kilpela. “And then when I came here and saw what the class was all about, we did some of the same things that we are doing this year, like CPR, and that really interested me, so that’s how I decided that I wanted to take it.”

CTE center instructors said they hope more students become interested in these tours and choose to take classes with them.

