3 students killed in MSU shooting identified

Vigil to be held at the MSU rock Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Alexandria Verner, Junior, Clawson & Brian Fraser, Sophomore, Grosse Pointe
Alexandria Verner, Junior, Clawson & Brian Fraser, Sophomore, Grosse Pointe
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The three students killed in Monday’s shooting at Michigan State University have been identified.

MSU police identified two of the victims as Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner. Grosse Pointe Public Schools confirmed the third victim is Arielle Anderson.

Background: Suspect in fatal Michigan State University shooting found dead

All three are from Metro Detroit. Fraser, a sophomore and president of MSU’s Phi Delta Theta chapter, and Anderson, a junior, were both from Grosse Pointe. Verner, another MSU junior, was from Clawson.

A vigil will be held to honor and remember the victims at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the MSU rock.

The Rock is located between North Shaw Lane and Auditorium Road, off Farm Lane.
The Rock is located between North Shaw Lane and Auditorium Road, off Farm Lane.

The five wounded remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

“Without going into the specifics of their injuries, I will say that it took a team of numerous anesthesiologists, trauma surgeons, general surgeons, cardiothoracic surgery, and a neurosurgery team, to handle the full extent of the injuries,” said Dr. Denny Martin. “There was one individual whose wounds did not require immediate surgical intervention and were taken directly to the ICU from the emergency room.”

Statement from Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety:

