3 City of Negaunee unions to sign new bargaining agreements

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee, Local 1415-DPW and Local 1415-City Hall Units affiliated with Michigan AFSCME, AFL-CIO, and the Negaunee Professional Police Association, Police Officers Association of Michigan, have announced the signing of collective bargaining agreements.

The three unions represent most of the employees of the City of Negaunee.

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron said, “The process for each of the contracts went well. The city and unions both strived to find common ground that provide contracts that are fair to all parties”.

Below are some changes that were made to the contracts, each being a four-year contract commitment commencing in 2023 and ending in 2026.

AFSCME Local 1415-DPW Unit

4-year Contract, with wage increase each year

Medical enhancement benefits

Safety benefits

Signing bonus

AFSCME LOCAL 1415-City Hall unit

4-year Contract, with wage increase each year

Medical enhancement benefits

Signing bonus

Negaunee Police Association

4-year Contract, with wage increase each year

Additional health benefits

Safety benefits

Signing bonus

Any questions may be directed to the attention of the City Manager, Nate Heffron at (906) 475-7700 ext. 11.

