YMCA kicks off annual fundraising campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County has kicked off its annual fundraising campaign. The organization is looking for $100,000.

The funds will go towards scholarships that will allow members like Sarah Brooks to participate in the YMCA programs and have fun.

“I like the mushroom, the slide, making friends and getting to see Jenna more often,” Brooks said.

CEO Jenna Zdunek said the annual campaign ensures no one will be turned away for financial reasons.

“100% of our proceeds we raise in our annual campaign, all go back into the community, into scholarships,” Zdunek said. “So for memberships like Sarah’s, she can come into the Y and swim and then for swim lessons for kids, for day camp, anyone that needs help with memberships or programs.”

Zdunek said there are multiple ways to donate.

“Really the best way is to give me a call at the Y, 906-227-9622, they can donate on our website ymcamqt.org or just have a conversation with me,” Zdunek said. “Every business is a little different or some people like to specifically give to a certain program which you can absolutely do.”

Zdunek said the community support has been pivotal to the fundraiser.

“We are blessed to live in a community where our donors give back and they’re invested in our Y and they want to help people like Sarah to be able to come here,” Zdunek added.

Brooks said she appreciates the scholarship because it lets her come to the YMCA and have fun.

“Thank you for coming to the YMCA, and the donations as well, thank you,” Brooks said.

The David and Thu Brulé YMCA of Marquette County is located at 1420 Pine St. in Marquette.

