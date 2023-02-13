Warm through tomorrow then a system brings rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The unseasonably warm conditions continue through tomorrow. Then, an area of low-pressure coupled with a low in the jetstream moves into the region tomorrow evening with plenty of moisture leading to widespread rain by night. Wednesday starts off with scattered showers. Then, there’s a quick transition to wet snow on Wednesday as a secondary cold front passes through. Behind it, conditions become windy with gusts around 35mph and colder air moving in. Rainfall amounts will range from .25-.50″. More seasonal air sets in for the end of the week.

Today: Morning snow showers then sunny

>Highs: Upper 30s to Low 40s north, mid 40s south

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Then, rain arrives during the evening

>Highs: Mid 40s, upper 40s south

Wednesday: Morning scattered rain showers. Then, wet snow during the day as temperatures decrease

>Highs: Upper 30s

Thursday: Lingering lake-effect snow in the north and colder

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Friday: A chance for lake effect snow showers in the north and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and miler

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild, and evening snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Man in critical condition after Alger County snowmobile crash
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Pancake Poster.
Munising Rotary Club makes pancakes with a purpose

Latest News

Mild start to the week with snow and rain mid week
Mild start to the week with snow and rain mid week
Week ahead with mild temps but cool end
Mild start to the week with wintry mix on the way
Mild Sunday with chances of snow and rain late next week
Mild Sunday with chances of snow and rain late next week
Low snow chances until late this upcoming week
Mild Super Bowl weekend with snow chances next week