Warm through tomorrow then a system brings rain

The unseasonably warm conditions continue through tomorrow. Then, an area of low-pressure coupled with a low in the jetstream moves into the region tomorrow evening with plenty of moisture leading to widespread rain by night. Wednesday starts off with scattered showers. Then, there’s a quick transition to wet snow on Wednesday as a secondary cold front passes through. Behind it, conditions become windy with gusts around 35mph and colder air moving in. Rainfall amounts will range from .25-.50″. More seasonal air sets in for the end of the week.

Today: Morning snow showers then sunny

>Highs: Upper 30s to Low 40s north, mid 40s south

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Then, rain arrives during the evening

>Highs: Mid 40s, upper 40s south

Wednesday: Morning scattered rain showers. Then, wet snow during the day as temperatures decrease

>Highs: Upper 30s

Thursday: Lingering lake-effect snow in the north and colder

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20s east

Friday: A chance for lake effect snow showers in the north and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and miler

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild, and evening snow showers

>Highs: Low 30s

