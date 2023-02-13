Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner on 2026 Olympics: ‘I want to try again’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One year after bringing Olympic gold home to Upper Michigan, snowboarder Nick Baumgartner says he wants to try again in three years.

For now, the Iron River native is focusing on an upcoming major competition in the country of Georgia.

“My plan going into the last Olympics was to retire after the Olympics,” Baumgartner told TV6 on Friday. “And then I had the best season of my career. Knowing that World Championships were in Georgia, I’m fast on that track, and I would have always wondered, ‘What if?’ So we put in the work. We go to Bakuriani, Georgia in a week to go to the World Championships. I’m excited to go out there and see the hard work I put in this summer (and) what it can show.”

Baumgartner says the gold medal he won in mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis in Beijing made it to more than 50 schools, nursing homes, libraries, parades and community events. Now 41 years old, Baumgartner says his preparations in Marquette for the World Championships have been similar to his workouts before Beijing.

“I commute up here (to Marquette) two times a week, and I do four workouts at Advantedge over by NMU,” he said. “That place has changed my career. It’s found a way, that as I’m getting older, I’m very efficient with our workouts. I’m not wasting energy. I’m doing things that are going to drastically help me on course.”

Baumgartner says he wants to compete in his fifth Olympics in 2026.

“Last year I always told everyone that rather than make a four-year commitment, I was making a year commitment to World Championship,” he said. “But now we’re getting closer, and I’m feeling good. My mom’s family is from northern Italy, and the Olympics are in Milano Cortina. They really badly want to go. I want to try again. I want to see if we can do it. The pressure’s off now. I have the medal. So now it’s about having fun, and I think when you’re just out there having fun and there’s no pressure, you become dangerous. Hopefully, that’s how it plays out. That’s what I’m going to manifest, we’re going to try to do it as long as we can.”

The men’s and women’s snowboard cross events at the FIS World Snowboard Championships are set for Friday, March 3 at 5:30 a.m. eastern time. They are set to be live-streamed on Peacock.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.