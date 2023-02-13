Sen. Gary Peters: Salvage operations are underway after US took down unknown object over Lake Huron Sunday

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Salvage operations are underway after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace.

“When the takedown occurred, all of the debris fell into Lake Huron, so there was no damage to property or human life,” said Rep. Jack Bergman, (R-MI) First Congressional District representative.

In a statement, the 115th Fighter Wing unit based in Madison said, “Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites. We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities.”

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) said the origin of the object is still unknown.

“We still are not sure exactly what it was, who owned it, or what its operation was. This will be determined once the debris field has been accessed,” Peters said. “The Coast Guard is in the process right now of recovering it and taking a look at what it is.”

Before the object was shot down, Pentagon officials confirmed that it was hovering 20,000 feet in the air above the U.P.

“I want to tell the people in Northern Michigan and the U.P. that your defense system is at work and functioning,” Bergman said.

Temporary flight restrictions over Lake Michigan were lifted by NORAD Sunday afternoon. No further information about the object has been released at this time.

