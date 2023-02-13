Seasonably warm towards Valentine’s Day - but rain showers moving in too

Tonight: Mostly clear with southwest breezes picking up overnight; 20 mph gusts or higher

>Lows: 20/30 (coldest inland)

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with rain becoming widespread in the evening; breezy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and wintry mix early then transitioning to wet snow in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered light to moderate snow; windy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; gradual clearing late; seasonably cool

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Scattered clouds, windy but mild

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

