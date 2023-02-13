Seasonably warm towards Valentine’s Day - but rain showers moving in too
Gusty south winds stir in the warmth Tuesday, but also rain spreading over the U.P. in the evening.
Tonight: Mostly clear with southwest breezes picking up overnight; 20 mph gusts or higher
>Lows: 20/30 (coldest inland)
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with rain becoming widespread in the evening; breezy and seasonably warm
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and wintry mix early then transitioning to wet snow in the afternoon; breezy
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds in the afternoon with scattered light to moderate snow; windy and cold
>Highs: 10s
Friday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; gradual clearing late; seasonably cool
>Highs: 20
Saturday: Scattered clouds, windy but mild
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening; blustery
>Highs: 30
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; blustery
>Highs: 20s
