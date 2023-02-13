Samara Floral Co has arrangements for all budgets this Valentine’s Day

Check out options simple as a single rose or extravagant as a customized bouquet
Valentine's Day options at Samara Floral Co.
Valentine's Day options at Samara Floral Co.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and one Negaunee flower shop says there’s still time to place your order for a bouquet.

Samara Floral Co has received about 50 pre-orders and owner Shailah Pelto says plenty of fresh flowers are left in stock.

You can walk into the shop for a grab-and-go bouquet, or call ahead to customize your own.

The florist also has an assortment of goodies to accompany your flowers, like personal cheesecakes, macaroons, and jewelry.

Check out options for Valentine's Day flowers and more at Samara Floral Co.

Flower options start at $6 for a single rose.

To make the most of your purchase and extend the life of your Valentine’s day buds, change the water every day and trim the stems every few days.

How to care for your Valentine's Day bouquet.

You can find a catalog of bouquet options at samaraflorals.com or call (906) 242-2501 to place your customized order.

Samara Floral Co is located at 415 Iron St. Negaunee.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Man in critical condition after Alger County snowmobile crash
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Pancake Poster.
Munising Rotary Club makes pancakes with a purpose

Latest News

Gas pump
Michigan gas prices decrease 8 cents since last week
The organization is asking students and the community to become organ donors
NMU Student Nurses Association encourages organ donation
Gift of Life campaign at NMU encourages organ donation
Shailah Pelto shows TV6's Tia Trudgeon how to properly care for cut flowers.
How to care for your Valentine's Day bouquet