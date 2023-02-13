Samara Floral Co has arrangements for all budgets this Valentine’s Day

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and one Negaunee flower shop says there’s still time to place your order for a bouquet.

Samara Floral Co has received about 50 pre-orders and owner Shailah Pelto says plenty of fresh flowers are left in stock.

You can walk into the shop for a grab-and-go bouquet, or call ahead to customize your own.

The florist also has an assortment of goodies to accompany your flowers, like personal cheesecakes, macaroons, and jewelry.

Check out options for Valentine's Day flowers and more at Samara Floral Co.

Flower options start at $6 for a single rose.

To make the most of your purchase and extend the life of your Valentine’s day buds, change the water every day and trim the stems every few days.

How to care for your Valentine's Day bouquet.

You can find a catalog of bouquet options at samaraflorals.com or call (906) 242-2501 to place your customized order.

Samara Floral Co is located at 415 Iron St. Negaunee.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.