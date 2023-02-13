Reframe your goals to find more success

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s mid-February, and if you’ve fallen off of your new year’s resolutions, you’re not alone.

Many people struggle at sticking to their goals because they’re not setting themselves up for success.

Dawn Evans of Perform 4 Life joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today to help you reframe your goal-setting.

A smart goal isn’t about NOT doing things, but rather the opposite. Having a goal with positive language like “I will do this”, as opposed to negative language such as “I won’t do this”, will set you up for greater success.

Personal Trainer Dawn Evans explains why your goals aren't working for you.

It’s not about what your goal is, but how you set yourself up to achieve it.

You could set a goal of running a marathon by June, but that goal doesn’t detail how you’ll get there.

A smarter goal is “I will run three miles a week until I can run a marathon”.

Personal Trainer Dawn Evans teaches you how to set realistic goals.

Goals aren’t always about fitness, but if you have a fitness goal and want to be held accountable for it, you can contact Dawn Evans at Perform 4 Life at (906) 226-7456.

Visit perform4lifemqt.com for more information on the gym's offerings.

