Recreation Passports prices to rise for first time in three years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recreation Passport prices will rise for the first time in three years.

Recreation Passports give year-round vehicle access to over 100 state parks and recreation areas, more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, over 140 state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails and other outdoor spaces.

Starting March 1, residents will pay $13 for the pass. This is the first price change since it was raised to $12 in 2020.

The Michigan DNR says that even after the $1 price hike, Recreation Passports are still a terrific deal.

“It costs a great deal of money to go and access some of these parks,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR deputy public information officer. “Recreation Passports still remain a huge value considering the access you get. For the amount of money, it’s a great value.”

Approximately 97% of state parks funding is generated by user fees, including the Recreation Passport, and royalty revenues. The other 3% comes from Michigan’s General Fund tax dollars.

