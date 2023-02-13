Recreation Passports prices to rise for first time in three years

Michigan's Recreation Passport for state parks is increasing by $1 in March to a total of $13 a...
Michigan's Recreation Passport for state parks is increasing by $1 in March to a total of $13 a year.(WJRT)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recreation Passport prices will rise for the first time in three years.

Recreation Passports give year-round vehicle access to over 100 state parks and recreation areas, more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, over 140 state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails and other outdoor spaces.

Starting March 1, residents will pay $13 for the pass. This is the first price change since it was raised to $12 in 2020.

The Michigan DNR says that even after the $1 price hike, Recreation Passports are still a terrific deal.

“It costs a great deal of money to go and access some of these parks,” said John Pepin, Michigan DNR deputy public information officer. “Recreation Passports still remain a huge value considering the access you get. For the amount of money, it’s a great value.”

Approximately 97% of state parks funding is generated by user fees, including the Recreation Passport, and royalty revenues. The other 3% comes from Michigan’s General Fund tax dollars.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Man in critical condition after Alger County snowmobile crash
Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

Latest News

1 dead in snowmobile crash in Luce County
Fire on South 4th Street in Escanaba
Crews on scene of Escanaba house fire
Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Crash
2 injured after car crashes into Ontonagon garage