NMU Student Nurses Association encourages organ donation

The NMU student organization is participating in a statewide competition to increase organ donation and awareness
There are currently over 2,300 Michigan residents waiting for an organ transplant
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Student Nurses Association is participating in a challenge through Gift of Life Michigan with 15 other colleges and universities across the state.

The challenge encourages students and the community to become an organ donor. NMU is awarded points in the challenge for every person they sign up to become a donor. They also receives points for holding events.

Ally Anderson, the organization’s president stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about the work they’re doing - and earned the group 50-100 points for sitting down with Elizabeth and Pavlina!

To become an organ donor through the Gift of Life Michigan challenge, click here.

