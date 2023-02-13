Negaunee Public Library holding Valentine’s Day fundraiser

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public Library is holding an event for those looking to give back this Valentine’s Day.

Organizers with the Friends of the Negaunee Public Library say they are bringing back its annual Valentine’s Tea and Book sale. Books are for sale on a donation basis.

The library director Jessica Holman says the event will also have free snacks and information about what services the library offers. This is the first time the library has hosted the event since 2020.

“This is the social event for the year for the library, so it is a great time to come out and see what the library offers, see what the friends do, eat some wonderful food and maybe take a few books home from the book sale,” Holman said.

The fundraiser is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Negaunee Public Library.

