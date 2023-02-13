Negaunee Public Library holding Valentine’s Day fundraiser

Friends of the Negaunee Public Library set up for Tuesdays Valentine's Day Book Sale.
Friends of the Negaunee Public Library set up for Tuesdays Valentine's Day Book Sale.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public Library is holding an event for those looking to give back this Valentine’s Day.

Organizers with the Friends of the Negaunee Public Library say they are bringing back its annual Valentine’s Tea and Book sale. Books are for sale on a donation basis.

The library director Jessica Holman says the event will also have free snacks and information about what services the library offers. This is the first time the library has hosted the event since 2020.

“This is the social event for the year for the library, so it is a great time to come out and see what the library offers, see what the friends do, eat some wonderful food and maybe take a few books home from the book sale,” Holman said.

The fundraiser is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Negaunee Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Man in critical condition after Alger County snowmobile crash
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Cruise line adds new port in Escanaba

Latest News

This food service worker at Marquette Senior High School prepares for lunch. If a newly...
Michigan students could receive free meals thanks to budget proposal
1 injured in Pentland Twp snowmobile crash
Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club
Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club hosting 2023 Poker Run
Sen. Gary Peters: Salvage operations are underway after US took down unknown object over Lake Huron Sunday