MTU, NMU hockey players named CCHA players of the week

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Kukkonen (Michigan Tech) and Brett Thorne (Michigan Tech) were named Forward and Defenseman of the Week, respectively, while Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan) was the Goaltender of the Week.

CCHA Forward of the Week: Kyle Kukkonen, Fr., Michigan Tech (Maple Grove, Minn.)

Kukkonen led all CCHA skaters with four goals for four points last week, helping then-No. 12 Michigan Tech lock up home ice through the semifinals of the Mason Cup Playoffs with a split against Bowling Green. Scoring twice in each game, his eight shots on goal were second-most in the league and his +2 was good for third. On Friday, he netted both Huskies’ goals in a 5-2 loss, before scoring Tech’s first and last goals in a 4-2 win on Saturday.

CCHA Defenseman of the Week: Brett Thorne, Jr., Michigan Tech (Halifax, N.S.)

Thorne paced conference blueliners with three points on three assists last weekend, helping then-No. 12 Michigan Tech to a split with Bowling Green, including a 4-2 win on Saturday, which clinched home ice in the first two rounds of the Mason Cup Playoffs. Finishing even in the two games, he had one helper on Friday, before assisting on the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goals on Saturday. The co-captain also helped the penalty kill go 7-for-8 in the two contests.

CCHA Goaltender of the Week: Beni Halasz, Fr., Northern Michigan (Budapest, Hungary)

Halasz helped Northern Michigan to a road split at St. Thomas, going 1-1-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage, which were both tops among CCHA netminders. On Friday, he made 29 saves to earn his second collegiate shutout in a 3-0 victory. He then turned away 30-of-33 shots in a 4-2 defeat on Saturday. He was a perfect 13-of-13 while the Wildcats were shorthanded, leading the penalty kill to a 10-for-10 weekend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.