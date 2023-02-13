MTU, NMU hockey players named CCHA players of the week

Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan
Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Kukkonen (Michigan Tech) and Brett Thorne (Michigan Tech) were named Forward and Defenseman of the Week, respectively, while Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan) was the Goaltender of the Week.

CCHA Forward of the Week: Kyle Kukkonen, Fr., Michigan Tech (Maple Grove, Minn.)

Kukkonen led all CCHA skaters with four goals for four points last week, helping then-No. 12 Michigan Tech lock up home ice through the semifinals of the Mason Cup Playoffs with a split against Bowling Green. Scoring twice in each game, his eight shots on goal were second-most in the league and his +2 was good for third. On Friday, he netted both Huskies’ goals in a 5-2 loss, before scoring Tech’s first and last goals in a 4-2 win on Saturday.

CCHA Defenseman of the Week: Brett Thorne, Jr., Michigan Tech (Halifax, N.S.)

Thorne paced conference blueliners with three points on three assists last weekend, helping then-No. 12 Michigan Tech to a split with Bowling Green, including a 4-2 win on Saturday, which clinched home ice in the first two rounds of the Mason Cup Playoffs. Finishing even in the two games, he had one helper on Friday, before assisting on the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goals on Saturday. The co-captain also helped the penalty kill go 7-for-8 in the two contests.

CCHA Goaltender of the Week: Beni Halasz, Fr., Northern Michigan (Budapest, Hungary)

Halasz helped Northern Michigan to a road split at St. Thomas, going 1-1-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage, which were both tops among CCHA netminders. On Friday, he made 29 saves to earn his second collegiate shutout in a 3-0 victory. He then turned away 30-of-33 shots in a 4-2 defeat on Saturday. He was a perfect 13-of-13 while the Wildcats were shorthanded, leading the penalty kill to a 10-for-10 weekend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Man in critical condition after Alger County snowmobile crash
Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

Latest News

Michigan Tech hockey ends Winter Carnival with a win over Bowling Green, Makennah Uitola...
Michigan Tech hockey ends Winter Carnival with a win over Bowling Green, Makennah Uitola celebrates scoring 1,000 points
Huskies pounce on the Panthers 63-48
Davenport downs Michigan Tech on the hardwood
Northern Michigan battles but falls against Grand Valley State