Michigan students could receive free meals thanks to budget proposal

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students statewide could receive free meals at school thanks to a new budget proposal.

School lunch at Marquette Area Public Schools currently costs students $3.60. Under a new state budget proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both breakfast and lunch would be free for all Michigan students.

“With 3,200 students it will benefit 3,200 students which it is going to be great providing a meal to that many students,” Marquette Area Public Schools Food Service Director Chris Collin said. “I always tell the staff and anyone in MAPS that there is no negative to providing a free meal to students.”

Collins says the school district is ready for this potential change.

“In the previous two school years, we had free meals for students,” Collins said. “It was an interesting mix during that time but towards the end of last year we were averaging about 2,500 meals per day, so we have a good foundation of history and knowledge on the amount of meals to prepare for.”

In the Escanaba school district meals are already free thanks to a federal grant but that doesn’t cover the entire cost of the meal.

“What this budget proposal would mean for us is that all of our kids would continue to have access to free breakfast and lunch, but the program would now be fully funded so we would not have to worry about having to use general fund monies to cover any food service fund monies just in case there was a little bit of a deficit in the food services fund,” Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent Coby Fletcher said.

Fletcher says if the proposal takes effect, it could also potentially help families who have been unable to pay.

“You are going to have schools now that, if it passes, will not only be able to provide the free breakfast and lunch to students but who will then be able to hopefully wipe out existing lunch debt that they have,” Fletcher said.

The budget needs to pass both the state Senate and House. If the budget is approved by the legislature, it would take effect next school year.

