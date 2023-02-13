Michigan gas prices decrease 8 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas prices have fallen 8 cents since over the past week.

Drivers across Michigan are now paying an average of $3.30 per gallon. The national average sits slightly higher at 3.42 per gallon.

Regarding gas price averages throughout the Upper Peninsula and surrounding areas, Mackinac County has the highest average at $3.62 per gallon, while Baraga County has the lowest average at $3.20.

