Michigan gas prices decrease 8 cents since last week
The Michigan state average is 5 cents lower than this time last year
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas prices have fallen 8 cents since over the past week.
Drivers across Michigan are now paying an average of $3.30 per gallon. The national average sits slightly higher at 3.42 per gallon.
Regarding gas price averages throughout the Upper Peninsula and surrounding areas, Mackinac County has the highest average at $3.62 per gallon, while Baraga County has the lowest average at $3.20.
