Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club hosting 2023 Poker Run

Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club
Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club is hosting the 2023 Poker Run on Saturday, Febraury 18.

The Poker Run also includes a silent auction and food.

Cars and sleds are welcome to participate in the ride. It starts and ends at the snowmobile clubhouse on Highway 553.

The event is a fundraiser for students at the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Resource Agency.

“It’s all about them learning how to do stuff on their own, maybe get a job or maybe get their own apartment someday. There is no charge for the ride. Everything is donation as far as the ride,” said Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club Member Jim Blondeau.

The snowmobile club says that Poker Run is their biggest event of the year.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18 at the Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club at 408 M553, Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Body of missing ice climber recovered
Michigan as seen from above.
UPDATE: US ‘decommissions’ object over Lake Huron, congressman says
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Man in critical condition after Alger County snowmobile crash
Rihanna durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 57 de la NFL...
Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Cruise line adds new port in Escanaba

Latest News

Friends of the Negaunee Public Library set up for Tuesdays Valentine's Day Book Sale.
Negaunee Public Library holding Valentine’s Day fundraiser
This food service worker at Marquette Senior High School prepares for lunch. If a newly...
Michigan students could receive free meals thanks to budget proposal
1 injured in Pentland Twp snowmobile crash
Sen. Gary Peters: Salvage operations are underway after US took down unknown object over Lake Huron Sunday