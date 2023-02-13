Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club hosting 2023 Poker Run

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club is hosting the 2023 Poker Run on Saturday, Febraury 18.

The Poker Run also includes a silent auction and food.

Cars and sleds are welcome to participate in the ride. It starts and ends at the snowmobile clubhouse on Highway 553.

The event is a fundraiser for students at the Marquette Alger Regional Educational Resource Agency.

“It’s all about them learning how to do stuff on their own, maybe get a job or maybe get their own apartment someday. There is no charge for the ride. Everything is donation as far as the ride,” said Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club Member Jim Blondeau.

The snowmobile club says that Poker Run is their biggest event of the year.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18 at the Hiawathaland Snowmobile Club at 408 M553, Marquette.

