Helicopters running ice tests near Sawyer International Airport

File Photo of helicopter spraying freezing mist (Photo: Jessica Derouin)(WBAY)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People may have seen helicopters spraying a white mist over Marquette County.

According to Sawyer International Airport, it is an Army division doing routine ice certification operations.

The Army division that does icing certification for aircrafts takes advantage of the very cold weather.

Airport Manager Duane Duray says the former base and airport has been used for icing certification for years.

