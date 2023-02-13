Forsberg Flowers to operate under new ownership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A flower shop in Marquette County has found a new owner. Forsberg Flowers has found an investor that will keep the Forsberg name on the business.

The business has been open in Marquette for 52 years.

Designer Sarah Balding said despite the new ownership, the flower shop will continue to support local artists.

“We’re a very artistic minded group and we want to support the artists that are making beautiful things and we just like to combine it and send it out to the community here,” Balding said. “Because it’s a lot of things you just don’t see in the community.”

Forsberg Flowers is now owned by Erika Kantola.

Forsberg Flowers is also available through Door Dash.

