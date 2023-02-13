Cruise line adds new port in Escanaba

American Queen Voyages will make its first stop in Escanaba in May
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from Chicago.(American Queen Voyages)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A major cruise ship line announced a new port in the Upper Peninsula, making it the first time ever a lakes and oceans vessel will stop in Escanaba.

Starting in May, American Queen Voyages will visit this spot on a selection of voyages around the Great Lakes.

In a press release, the cruise line says that Escanaba can offer “personal connection in nature to unique small town artistry... and both solitude and excitement in any level of adventure [guests] desire”.

American Queen Voyages has partnered with the community’s members to offer unique and encompassing shore excursions including a hop-on hop-off tour with visits into the town’s shopping district to visit Sayklly’s Confectionery & Gifts, the William Bonifas Fine Arts Center, U.P. Veterans Museum, and Webster Marble “Inventing the Outdoors” museum. This stop will also feature educational cultural sessions on Native American stories and values with Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company.

“We’re thrilled to partner with American Queen Voyages to bring the first cruise ship to our shores,” said Vickie Micheau, Executive Director of Delta County Chamber of Commerce. “Escanaba is such a unique touchpoint of the region, and our rich history and proximity to nature caters to the endless travel experiences American Queen Voyages’ seek during their journey.”

To learn more about American Queen Voyages and its offerings, visit www.AQVoyages.com.

