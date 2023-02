ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety is on scene of a house fire on South 4th Street in Escanaba.

Crews are working to put out the fire. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. The cause is also unknown.

TV6 and Fox-UP will update the story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.