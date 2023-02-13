Body of missing ice climber recovered

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The body of an ice climber that went missing off of Miner’s Castle at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore last week has been recovered.

According to Susan Reece from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, the body of James Bake was recovered.

In a Facebook post, James Bake’s wife, Lauren, posted that his body was recovered near the area where he went missing.

Few details are known at this time. TV6 and Fox-UP will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

James Bake, 31, of Gaylord, was ice climbing Tuesday, February 7, when waves resulted in his fall from an icy rock ledge into Lake Superior.

