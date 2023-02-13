2 injured after car crashes into Ontonagon garage

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ohio men were injured after crashing into a garage in Ontonagon on Saturday, February 11.

The vehicle was being driven by a 29-year-old Chillicothe, OH resident. According to the Ontonagon Sheriff’s Office, he was driving north on Chippewa street, failed to negotiate the turn at Prehnite St. and ran into the garage at 701 Prehnite.

The driver was taken by SONCO ambulance to Aspirus Ontonagon for his injuries. The passenger, a 27-year-old Chillicothe OH resident, sustained minor injuries and sought his own medical care.

No residents of the house were injured. Both the driver’s vehicle and the homeowners’ vehicles sustained considerable damage in the crash.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by troopers from the Wakefield and Iron Mountain Michigan State Police Posts and the Ontonagon Village Fire Department.

