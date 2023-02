1 injured in Pentland Twp snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A snowmobiler has been treated for injuries after crashing in Luce County Friday evening.

On February 11 at 6:27 p.m., Clayton Henniger was traveling 80mph when he struck a snowbank and was ejected from the snowmobile causing back and leg injuries.

Henniger was transported to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital where he was treated for injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.