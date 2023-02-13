1 dead in snowmobile crash in Luce County

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a snowmobile crash in Luce County County Saturday evening.

On February 11, officers responded around 8:36 p.m. to a snowmobile crash near M-28 and CR 401.

Investigators say Joseph Campbell was traveling eastbound near M-28 when he lost control and was ejected from the snowmobile. Campbell suffered significant injuries to his head and face.

He was transported to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

