Youth skiers compete in 16th annual Barneløpet Race

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Youth skiers and their families met in Hancock Sunday to compete in an annual race where everyone is a winner.

The Barneløpet free race was held at the Four Season Chalet and had competitors aged three through 17.

“We, as the Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club, in conjunction with the Sons of Norway, have been doing this for 16 years. We have found that it is getting to be more and more popular with the children because the children don’t have too much to do in the way of participating in sports in the wintertime,” Barneløpet Coordinator Wayne Stordahl said.

This year the race had more than 60 participants. Stordahl says having no cost to the race has helped all kids and their families enjoy.

“People often ask, ‘well how much is it going to cost?’ and when we can say free, they say, ‘oh we will be there then’ so it makes a difference in the attendance here,” Stordahl said.

The Copper Country Ski Tigers helped to lead the races so the participants stayed on course. Volunteer Cyrus Hamlin says the race holds a special place for him.

“It is wonderful to see all of these young skiers out, especially after covid and it is really nice to give back to the community because 10 years ago I was one of these small skiers and it has just been wonderful,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin says the event is perfect for skiers starting out.

“It just gets people out of the door and into the nature and out skiing which is really what the best part of skiing is and so it just opens the door for them to come out and ski which is really lovely,” said Hamlin.

To learn more about other events the Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club is hosting visit its website.

