Venue 906 hosts 2nd Annual Bridal Expo

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A bridal expo returned to Kingsford Saturday. Venue 906 hosted their 2nd Annual Bridal Expo.

The venue opened to different vendors, offering brides and grooms a view into what their wedding could look like. Vendors included bakers, caterers, decorators, hairstylists, essentially anything a wedding may need.

Event coordinator Brittany Linsmeyer said the goal of this event is to make brides and grooms aware of local vendors.

“Gives them more of an opportunity to target the Kingsford clientele,” Linsmeyer said. “We’re kind of a new event center, there’s only a few of us, so it’s to let people know we’re an option and to see the different vendors here in Kingsford.”

Venue 906 provides rehearsal dinners as well as other events.

