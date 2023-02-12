Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System hosts prom and Valentine’s Day dance

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Music and lights filled the air of the Iron Mountain Maxx Entertainment Complex for the Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System’s Prom and Valentine’s Day Dance.

Owner of the Maxx Entertainment Complex Dave Fraser said this event has been a good opportunity to give back.

“Bringing people in is good things because it covers the bills and things,” Fraser said. ”But more importantly it’s a feel-good event, the smiles behind us, there are so people that don’t get out often, so when they do, they’re just so happy to be here.”

Fraser said events like these are about creating memories.

“Again, with this it’s not about making a bunch of money it’s about just doing some good stuff and going home and sleeping really well knowing you did a great thing today,” Fraser said. “At the end, there’s just so many happy people that leave here and that’s what we’re in the business of making smiles.”

CEO of Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System Jennifer Cescolini said an event like this brings people together.

“We’re bringing folks all the way from Iron River and Menominee County here to meet with their friends that they’re gone to school with, and they’ve gone to other programming, and they have not seen them for a very long time.”

Cescolini said the event supports Northpointe’s mission.

“Part of our mission is about improving the lives of those we serve, and that means helping people’s dreams come true,” Cescolini said. “And if you look around you can see this is making people’s lives better, they’re smiling and having a great time and it’s making dreams come true.

Cescolini also said she hopes there are more events like this in the future.

