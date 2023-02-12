NMU’s Annual Chili Challenge returns after 3-year hiatus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Annual Chili Challenge has returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three amateurs and three professionals faced off to see who could make the best chili. There were a number of categories including best overall chili, best use of heat, and most unique chili. This year, instead of judges, the public voted for the winners.

Organizers say the event brought people together.

“This event’s a great event not only because not only does it bring the community together, but everybody gets to come out and try six different types of amazing chili,” said Trixie Maguran Jacobson, NMU Hospitality Club vice president and treasurer. “You don’t get that opportunity often.”

NMU’s Hospitality Club donated a portion of the proceeds to the Women’s Center.

