NMU’s Annual Chili Challenge returns after 3-year hiatus

Two contestants pose with their chili.
Two contestants pose with their chili.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Annual Chili Challenge has returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three amateurs and three professionals faced off to see who could make the best chili. There were a number of categories including best overall chili, best use of heat, and most unique chili. This year, instead of judges, the public voted for the winners.

Organizers say the event brought people together.

“This event’s a great event not only because not only does it bring the community together, but everybody gets to come out and try six different types of amazing chili,” said Trixie Maguran Jacobson, NMU Hospitality Club vice president and treasurer. “You don’t get that opportunity often.”

NMU’s Hospitality Club donated a portion of the proceeds to the Women’s Center.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
1 dead in snowmobile crash in Luce County
Iron River native Nick Baumgartner gave the award to Jim Kralovec, his t-ball coach when he was...
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
Ralph's Italian Deli new location.
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business

Latest News

Richard Jacobson
American Legion Post 44 hosts fundraiser for Air Force veteran
Young and old gathered to observe and compete in the annual Cardboard Sled Races.
Cardboard Sled Races in K. I. Sawyer
Local crafters gathered at the Westwood Mall to sell their handmade goods for Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s Day Craft Show at Westwood Mall
Doozer's and HOTplate joined forces to put on a Valentine's Day event for all ages.
Two Ishpeming Businesses Host Valentine’s Day Event