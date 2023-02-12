Munising Rotary Club makes pancakes with a purpose

Pancake Poster.
Pancake Poster.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Rotary Club cooked a pancake breakfast for the community on Saturday morning at Munising High School’s cafeteria.

Munising’s Rotary Club has recently been active in fundraising for Munising High School clubs. The last project was in support of the robotics program.

Saturday morning’s pancake breakfast was to raise money for the band. Money from the event went towards new concert uniforms, and instrument repairs.

Munising Rotary Club Member Phil Hansen stated that the breakfast is also about feeding the community and raising money so that the school’s band can play in style.

“It’s all you can eat, and we serve as you come through, and if you’re hungry we encourage people to come back,” said Hansen. “So, it’s a fundraiser, we want you to go home and not have to have a meal, we want you to be full.”

Hansen said the Munising Rotary Club hoped to raise around $7,000 and served more than 200 people.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
1 dead in snowmobile crash in Luce County
Iron River native Nick Baumgartner gave the award to Jim Kralovec, his t-ball coach when he was...
Nick Baumgartner surprises former coach with US Olympic recognition award
Ralph's Italian Deli new location.
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business

Latest News

Attendee takes flight!
The 2023 Munising Polar Plunge was a success
Richard Jacobson
American Legion Post 44 hosts fundraiser for Air Force veteran
Two contestants pose with their chili.
NMU’s Annual Chili Challenge returns after 3-year hiatus
Young and old gathered to observe and compete in the annual Cardboard Sled Races.
Cardboard Sled Races in K. I. Sawyer