Munising Rotary Club makes pancakes with a purpose

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Rotary Club cooked a pancake breakfast for the community on Saturday morning at Munising High School’s cafeteria.

Munising’s Rotary Club has recently been active in fundraising for Munising High School clubs. The last project was in support of the robotics program.

Saturday morning’s pancake breakfast was to raise money for the band. Money from the event went towards new concert uniforms, and instrument repairs.

Munising Rotary Club Member Phil Hansen stated that the breakfast is also about feeding the community and raising money so that the school’s band can play in style.

“It’s all you can eat, and we serve as you come through, and if you’re hungry we encourage people to come back,” said Hansen. “So, it’s a fundraiser, we want you to go home and not have to have a meal, we want you to be full.”

Hansen said the Munising Rotary Club hoped to raise around $7,000 and served more than 200 people.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.