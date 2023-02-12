Mild start to the week with wintry mix on the way

Week ahead with mild temps but cool end
Week ahead with mild temps but cool end
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The start of the week is looking to be nice with sunny skies and above average temperatures. Though as the week progresses chances of snow and a wintry mix increase by Wednesday and Thursday. Currently models are showing chances of rain in the overnight of Tuesday into Wednesday but as things get progressively cooler that will transition into mixed precipitation and snow. More snow chances are also planning to affect some of our eastern counties on Thursday.

Monday: Partly cloudy; isolated chances of snow in the morning with sun in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to High 30s; isolated Low 40s

Tuesday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy; mild conditions linger with rain in the overnight

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; rain in the morning that transitions into wintry mix and snow

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers in the eastern and central counties possible

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; mild lake effect snow along N wind belts

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of lake effect snow

>Highs: 10s

