Meijer State Games wrap up final day in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - February 12 marked the final day of the Meijer State Games in Marquette County.

Executive director of the Meijer State Games of Michigan Eric Engelbarts said the games get people excited during the winter months.

“What we like to do is make sure that we give Michigan residents the opportunity to be active throughout the winter months, give them something to look forward to, something to train for, to be able to stay active,” Engelbarts said. “It’s a participatory event so while we do have spectators, we prefer people actually come out and compete with us.”

Engelbarts said you don’t have to be an athlete to compete.

“The Meijer State Games is a multi-sport, Olympic-style event, but our mantra is you don’t need to be an Olympian in order to compete in these games, so we like to go out and promote all ages and ability levels,” said Engelbarts.

But that was not the only event Sunday, competitors gathered at the Upper Peninsula Luge Club in Negaunee to race for time.

Track manager at Lucy Hill Robb Cookman said the Luge Club keeps with the Meijer State Games’ mantra.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve never done it or even never been out to see it,” Cookman said. “We’ll teach you how, you’ll get a few training runs, and then you can participate in the race.”

Cookman said the games help show off events and organizations people may not know about.

“It’s a great opportunity to see what’s going on in their backyard,” Cookman said. “They can come and cheer on the sliders, and decide, ‘Hey, I need to come back here and try it out.’”

Cookman also said he’s excited for the Meijer State Games to continue expanding and bring more sliders in next year.

Click here to learn more about the Meijer State Games of Michigan.

Click here to learn more about the Upper Peninsula Luge Club or visit them on their Facebook.

